MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission has denied a request from Memphis officials to remove a statue of a Confederate general from a city park.
The Commercial Appeal reports city officials plan to appeal the decision within 60 days. City officials are trying to remove a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The former Confederate general was influential in Memphis’ growth later in his life, but early on he a slave trader and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He later renounced the group.
Local officials across the country have been trying to remove Confederate statues and symbols following the racially motivated murders of nine people at a black church in South Carolina and a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com