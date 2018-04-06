MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An advocacy group says a reporter with a Spanish-language outlet in Tennessee is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was arrested during a protest.
Latino Memphis Director Mauricio Calvo said Friday that Manuel Duran is being held in LaSalle ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana.
Duran was reporting on a protest of immigration policies Tuesday in Memphis when he was arrested. Disorderly conduct and obstruction of a highway charges were dropped, but he was picked up by immigration agents after his release.
Duran is from El Salvador and he has lived in Memphis for years. He runs the Memphis Noticias online news outlet.
ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox said a deportation order was issued against Duran in 2007. A Latino Memphis lawyer is representing him.