MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer has fatally shot a man who was a suspect in two shootings.
Memphis Police Deputy Chief Sharonda Hampton said police received calls about shootings on Saturday morning in which two men were taken to hospitals.
Hampton said officers found a man fitting the description of the suspect in the shootings and “some type of confrontation occurred.” An officer fired his weapon, and the man died at a hospital. Hampton did not provide further details of the confrontation.
Police have not identified the officer or the man who was killed. Hampton said the officer has been relieved of duty pending the result of the investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.