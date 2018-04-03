MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nine people were arrested Tuesday during a protest over the detention of immigrants in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department said on its Facebook page that protesters blocked streets at two locations on Tuesday. The arrests took place at the city courthouse building, which also contains the Shelby County jail.

Protesters wrapped in chains tried to stop traffic in front of the building. Protesters were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway or a passageway, police said.

Police said protesters did not have a permit and it is the department’s responsibility to protect the public.

The Fight for $15 movement said in a statement Tuesday that activists associated with the campaign have been arrested in Memphis. It’s not immediately clear how many of those arrested support the movement, which calls for a $15 per hour wage for fast food workers.

Media reports said the protesters were upset about the detention of immigrants in the U.S.

The police department said in its statement that it “respects and welcomes the expression of the First Amendment rights to all citizens in a law abiding manner.”

It was not immediately clear late Tuesday if any of the protesters had lawyers.

The arrests took place less than 2 miles from the National Civil Rights Museum and more than 2 miles from the Mason Temple. Both hosted events commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s slaying in Memphis on April 4, 1968.