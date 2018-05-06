MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Police Department says two people have been killed and four others are in critical condition after being shot near an art deco high-rise building in midtown.
The department first tweeted late Sunday that five victims had been transported to a hospital after the shooting near Crosstown Concourse. By early Monday it had confirmed that two of the victims were dead.
WREG reports that witnesses on the scene say they heard about 13 gunshots. They also said they heard a loud boom which may have come from a car accident that followed the shooting.
Police say the suspect fled in a gold four-door sedan. They do not yet have a motive.
