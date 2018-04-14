MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Police say a man accused of robbery was shot during a struggle with a police officer.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition Saturday morning.
The Commercial Appeal reports the officer was not injured and has been taken off duty pending an investigation.
Memphis Police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph says police got a call about an armed robbery at a gas station around 8 a.m. Saturday. Rudolph says the officer followed the suspect’s car into a gas station where they got into a fight, and the suspect went back to his vehicle “to retrieve a handgun.” That’s when the officer shot the man.
Rudolph says the officer is in his probationary period, which means he graduated from the police academy within the last year.
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com