SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police plans a Thursday ceremony in Springfield to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
This years’ Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service will include six officers who died in 2017. The ceremony will be at the Illinois Peace Officer Memorial sculpture on the Illinois State Capitol grounds.
The six officers include Bloomingdale Officer Raymond Murrell, Illinois State Police Trooper Ryan Albin, Chicago Officer Bernard Domagala, Will County Correctional Officer Kevin Brewer, Chicago Officer Andre Van Vegten and Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox.
Before the ceremony there will be a procession of squad cars from around the state starting at the Illinois State Fairgrounds followed by a church service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives