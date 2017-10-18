Share story

By
The Associated Press

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Work is expected to begin next year on a memorial to be built on the exact spot where a British general turned over his sword to his American counterpart after the Battles of Saratoga during the American Revolution.

Officials held a ceremonial ground breaking just outside the village of Schuylerville on Tuesday, the 240th anniversary of the British surrender on Oct. 17, 1777.

The $1 million memorial is set for the site where British Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to American Gen. Horatio Gates following the history-changing battles fought nearby.

The project will include pathways, a wall with information about the site’s significance and a sculpture depicting Burgoyne’s surrender.

The property will be turned over to the National Park Service and become part of Saratoga National Historical Park, which operates the nearby battlefield and related sites.

