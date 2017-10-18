SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Work is expected to begin next year on a memorial to be built on the exact spot where a British general turned over his sword to his American counterpart after the Battles of Saratoga during the American Revolution.
Officials held a ceremonial ground breaking just outside the village of Schuylerville on Tuesday, the 240th anniversary of the British surrender on Oct. 17, 1777.
The $1 million memorial is set for the site where British Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to American Gen. Horatio Gates following the history-changing battles fought nearby.
The project will include pathways, a wall with information about the site’s significance and a sculpture depicting Burgoyne’s surrender.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
The property will be turned over to the National Park Service and become part of Saratoga National Historical Park, which operates the nearby battlefield and related sites.