PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A memorial service has been scheduled for a farmer who died while fighting the Substation fire in July.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the service for 64-year-old John Ruby is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Dufur.
Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege says county buildings will fly flags at half-staff that day to honor Ruby, his sacrifice and his family.
Ruby lived in Mosier but died while working on a farm near Dufur, 15 miles south of The Dalles. He was cutting a fire line for a neighbor’s property when the fire overtook him.
Since 125 square miles (324 square kilometers) burned in the Substation fire, The Long Hollow fire and the South Valley fire have raged near Dufur.
Hege says it’s a difficult time for people around the north-central Oregon county along the Columbia River.
