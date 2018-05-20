RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will hold an annual memorial service this week to honor public safety professionals killed in the line of duty.

Special recognition will be given during the service to state police personnel who lost their lives in 2017, including two troopers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year.

Portraits for Lt. H. Jay Cullen III and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates will be unveiled before their families and fellow troopers. A third portrait will be unveiled for Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was fatally shot in Richmond in May 2017.

The service will be held Tuesday at the New Life Outreach Church in North Chesterfield. Retired Col. W. Steven Flaherty will provide the keynote address.