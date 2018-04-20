ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled for an Albuquerque woman who died after an in-flight accident on a Southwest Airlines plane.
The Albuquerque Journal reports a memorial service for 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan will be held this Sunday at the Popejoy Hall at the University of New Mexico, her alma mater.
The hall has space for nearly 2,000 people.
Riordan died Tuesday after plane’s engine exploded, sending shrapnel through a window.
Riordan was sitting near the window and was pulled partially through. She later died at a hospital.
Riordan graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1999 with a communications degree.
The mother of two served as vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo’s New Mexico operations.
She had previously worked as the media relations manager at the university hospital.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com