BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A memorial service is set for a New York police officer who died in a river while training as part of an underwater rescue team.

Mourners will gather at a sports arena in Buffalo on Wednesday to honor Buffalo police Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner’s body was pulled from the Niagara River on Oct. 17, five days after he went missing during a training dive.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday. Niagara Falls and the international Peace Bridge will be illuminated in blue to honor the 34-year-old police diver, who also was a member of the K-9 unit and Army National Guard.

As a military police officer, Lehner was deployed to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.