WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Mourners have held a memorial service for an infant and grandmother who died in a Delaware fire.
The News Journal reports that a group of about 30 people released white balloons and lit candles Wednesday outside a Wilmington house left charred and boarded up after a weekend fire.
Eleven-month-old Maurice “MJ” Williams Jr. and his 59-year-old grandmother, Fay Hyland, died.
Isaac Williams, Maurice’s 3-week-old brother, remains in critical but stable condition at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia.
MJ’s other grandmother, Joanne Hawkes, said Hyland gave her life to save Isaac. Her body was found covering the infant.
A 17-year-old boy who jumped from his second-floor bedroom remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators said there were no functioning smoke detectors inside the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com