CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A newly dedicated memorial park honors the three teenagers killed by a fellow student in the February 2012 shooting at Chardon High School in northeastern Ohio.
The News-Herald in nearby Willoughby reports the Chardon Living Memorial Park includes a playground, open-air fitness center and a wooded trail that are meant to reflect character traits of the three slain boys — Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King Jr. and Danny Parmertor.
A large heart sculpture and commemorative benches also are part of the 17-acre park in Chardon, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Cleveland.
Organizers raised over $400,000 in contributions, grants and in-kind services for the project. It was dedicated Saturday with a crowd that included school representatives and emergency responders.
The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.
Information from: The News-Herald, http://www.news-herald.com/jrc-html/index/index_p33.html