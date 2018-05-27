SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new memorial honors a dozen Navy men killed in an aircraft collision during a training exercise in Southern California during World War II.

News of the midair crash in San Diego County on May 30, 1944 was little noticed with the war raging overseas.

The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that a group of dedicated researchers last month paid tribute to the fallen Navy fliers with a bronze memorial near the crash site atop Palomar Mountain. The commemoration includes a 2-foot-tall family crucifix one of the men had been given when he went off to war.

The crash occurred as a group of bombers were flying low and interacting with fighter aircraft that were performing mock intercepts. One of the fighter planes collided with one of the bombers.

