GHENT, W.Va. (AP) — A memorial to four victims of a deadly propane tank explosion in West Virginia has been dedicated at the site.

News outlets report the memorial was dedicated Saturday to four men who died in the January 2007 explosion at the Little General Store in Ghent. Two volunteer firefighters and two gas workers were killed.

The $15,000 memorial was funded through donations.

The explosion happened after propane gas blew through a faulty valve that was stuck open and filled the store. The explosion leveled the building.

Six people were injured in the blast, including an injured volunteer firefighter who never fully recovered and died three years later.