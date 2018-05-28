LOS ANGELES (AP) — With boisterous parades and reflective ceremonies, Californians are paying their respects on Memorial Day to those who died serving their country.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke during an observance at the city’s National Cemetery, where family members placed flowers on loved ones’ graves.
East of Los Angeles, hundreds of motorcyclists roared through the streets of Riverside County for the annual West Coast Thunder ride in honor of lost service men and women.
In San Francisco, residents marked the day with a cemetery walk and community picnic at the Presidio, a park and former military fort.
Across the Golden Gate Bridge, participants celebrated with an annual parade through downtown Mill Valley.