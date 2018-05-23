ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the New York National Guard and employees of the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs are holding a Memorial Day ceremony at their headquarters in suburban Albany.

The ceremony will be held Thursday morning at the Latham facility, where the adjutant general of New York, Maj. Gen. Anthony German, will address state and federal employees

A member of the New York Army National Guard will play “Taps” at the New York National Guard memorial to fallen Guard soldiers and airmen.

The most recent New York National Guard casualties are four members of a Long Island-based air rescue wing who died when their helicopter crashed in Iraq in March.

Memorial Day originated in Waterloo in central New York in May 1866, a year after the Civil War ended.