SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Construction is underway in downtown Springfield on a memorial to Illinois State Police troopers killed in the line of duty.

Organizers of the project tell The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that the memorial along Lawrence Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will give families of those officers who were killed a spot to remember their loved ones.

About $2.5 million in donations from troopers, the public and business was raised to build the park that will include a granite memorial that lists the names of the killed officers. Memorial chairman Jack Garcia says fundraising will continue for maintain the memorial and help families of the officers who were killed for things like tuition for their children.

Officials say they expect the park to open in September.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com