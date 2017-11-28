GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A year after deadly wildfires broke out in Tennessee, members of the community have come together to remember the 14 people whose lives were lost.
Nicole Ogle, chairwoman of a memorial committee, announced a permanent memorial for the people who died and a tribute for the first responders.
Ogle told a crowd gathered Tuesday evening the memorial will include a walking bridge with a reflective path and will be dedicated on wooded acreage in north Gatlinburg. The program Tuesday was shown on WBIR-TV’s Facebook page.
The fire last year contributed to up to $2 billion of damage around the Gatlinburg tourism region.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise