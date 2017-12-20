Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — An Arkansas sports memorabilia collector has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for what a federal judge in Chicago described as a “breathtaking” fraud.

John Rogers of North Little Rock, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud. Prosecutors have said Rogers defrauded investors by offering a phony Heisman Trophy as collateral for a $100,000 loan.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports prosecutors say Rogers continued to commit fraud after entering his guilty plea, this time involving a phony Super Bowl I game ball.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Wednesday described Rogers’ actions as “monumentally stupid.”

Before his sentencing Rogers looked at his oldest son in court and said “I screwed it up.” The 44-year-old said he didn’t think of his son when he was “doing these things.”

