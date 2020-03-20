A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced on Friday evening.

Neither Pence nor President Donald Trump “had close contact with the individual,” Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said in a statement, without naming the staffer. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with” guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump has tested negative for the virus. He underwent testing last Friday after questions from reporters about his interactions with people who were infected or were concerned they had the virus. Pence said earlier this week he had not been tested.

