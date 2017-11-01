BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A member of a notorious western New York street gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 31-year-old Matthew Smith was convicted of federal racketeering and murder charges after a seven-week trial.

Prosecutors say that between 2000 and 2012 Smith was a member of the 10th Street Gang that committed two murders and attempted to kill six other people while dealing drugs on Buffalo’s west side.

He’s one of 44 members and associates of the gang who have been convicted after a crackdown on gang activity in the city.