BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says melting snow east of Bend has revealed the carcasses of 19 elk which it believes were killed by an avalanche.
The Bulletin reports hikers near No Name Lake and Broken Top mountain peak found the carcasses last week.
Wildlife biologist Jamie Bowles says the dead elk included bulls, cows and calves. He says they were noticeably injured in the avalanche.
The elks’ bodies had broken limbs and antlers and torn hides. Their bodies were twisted and contorted.
Biologists are not exactly sure when avalanche happened, but they suspect it occurred last summer after historic snowfall in the winter 2016-17.
Bowles says all the elk will be left in place since it’s unnecessary and dangerous to move them.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com