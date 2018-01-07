CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Melody Potter has been selected as the first woman to lead West Virginia’s Republican Party.
The state GOP says in a news release that Potter was elected party chairwoman Saturday by members of the state Republican Executive Committee at their winter meeting.
She replaces Conrad Lucas, who plans to seek the GOP nomination for a U.S. House seat in the state’s 3rd District.
Melody previously represented the state on the Republican National Committee.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider, but that may not be the end of the story
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
The South Charleston resident is a small business owner and vice president of Tri-Star Coal Sales.