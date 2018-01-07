CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Melody Potter has been selected as the first woman to lead West Virginia’s Republican Party.

The state GOP says in a news release that Potter was elected party chairwoman Saturday by members of the state Republican Executive Committee at their winter meeting.

She replaces Conrad Lucas, who plans to seek the GOP nomination for a U.S. House seat in the state’s 3rd District.

Melody previously represented the state on the Republican National Committee.

The South Charleston resident is a small business owner and vice president of Tri-Star Coal Sales.