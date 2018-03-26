MIAMI (AP) — A man convicted of raping and strangling a college student in 1994 is up for parole next year and the victim’s family is starting a petition to deny it.

A year after his conviction, Colvin Hinton gave a two-hour confession in 2006 to the murder of Emory University student Shannon Melendi.

The 19-year-old Miami woman disappeared after leaving a softball field near Decatur where she was working as a scorekeeper and Hinton was an umpire. He said he took her to his home then burned her body in several fire pits in his backyard and disposed of the ashes.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Monique Melendi posted the petition on Facebook on Monday noting it was the 24-year anniversary of her sister’s death and urged others to sign it to keep Hinton “behind bars where he belongs.”

