ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Melania Trump is encouraging technology and social media companies to provide more opportunities for children to share ideas on how to be good citizens online.

Opening a federal conference on cyberbullying, the first lady says most children are more aware than some adults of the “benefits and pitfalls” of social media. Even so, she says adults still must do “all we can” to provide them with information and tools for safe online habits.

Mrs. Trump appeared at the gathering in Rockville, Maryland, as part of her campaign to help children “Be Best.”

The campaign includes a focus on combatting cyberbullying.

The first lady has drawn attention for taking on the issue in light of the president’s aggressive use of Twitter to berate his foes and call them names.