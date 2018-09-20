LONDON (AP) — Meghan Markle is being joined by her mother for the launch of a cookbook aimed at raising money for victims of the Grenfell fire.
Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, hosted the reception beside her mother, Doria Ragland, to support the cookbook called “Together.”
The book celebrates the power of cooking to strengthen communities and bring people together. Prince Harry also attended the event for the book, which was inspired by the former actress’ visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, which could only open a few days a week for lack of funds.
The cookbook features recipes from women in the community who gathered to prepare food to help and heal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Owner of 3D-printed gun company accused of sex with minor WATCH
- Trump says 'hard to imagine' Kavanaugh guilty of allegation WATCH
- Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of court nominee Kavanaugh?
- A surgeon, who was a 'Bachelor of the Year' and reality TV-show date, is accused of drugging, raping women
- Nearly half of cellphone calls will be scams by 2019, report says
The dishes include coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, caramelized plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea.