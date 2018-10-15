DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot.
Unfortunately, even as the big prize for Tuesday night’s drawing rises to the fourth-largest in U.S. history, the odds of matching all six numbers and winning the game don’t improve. They’re stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.
The last time anyone won the jackpot was July 24, when a group from California claimed a $543 million prize.
The estimated $654 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $372 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.