The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $1.05 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The prize is the fifth-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to about $527.9 million.

Tuesday’s drawing with be the 30th in the current sequence. The last jackpot, in which a player had all six matching numbers, was won on April 18.

Five tickets, had the five matching numbers worth the $1 million prize, according to the Mega Millions. Those tickets were purchased in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania. One of the two Pennsylvania winners won an additional multi-million dollar Megaplier prize.

Drawings are at 10 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. PDT) Tuesdays and Fridays.