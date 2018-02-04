BOW, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings to review and discuss the proposed widening of Interstate 93 in the areas of Bow and Concord.

Up for discussion is the proposed widening of the I-93/I-89 interchange in Bow northerly about four miles to the I-93/I-393 interchange in Concord.

The project also will include interchange reconstruction/reconfiguration at Exits 12, 13, 14, and 15 on I-93, Exit 1 on I-89, and Exit 1 on I-393.

The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Bow Memorial School Cafeteria and Thursday, Feb. 15, and the Transportation Department headquarters. Both meetings are scheduled for an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a presentation.