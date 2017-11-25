HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are planning public meetings in legislative districts to hear firsthand how communities were impacted by last month’s damaging windstorm that left more than 100,000 residents without power for multiple days.

The General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee originally planned to hold a public hearing Nov. 28 in Hartford. But a spokeswoman for the committee says that’s been reorganized into a series of district working meetings, involving key utility representatives, municipal officials, first responders and state legislators.

Representatives from the state’s two major utilities, Eversource Energy and United Illuminating Co., appeared before the committee on Nov. 15 to answer questions about their response to the storm. Officials from both companies say falling trees and limbs continue to wreak havoc on power lines, despite years of tree-trimming and tree-removal efforts.