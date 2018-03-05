CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Opponents of the Trump administration’s proposal to expand offshore drilling say it poses a grave threat to New Hampshire’s marine ecosystem and economy.

Federal officials will be in northern New England this week to meet with the public about the possibility of searching for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf. Ahead of Monday’s meeting in New Hampshire, opponents held a news conference in Concord featuring seacoast-area lawmakers and several conservation groups.

Tom Irwin, director of the Conservation Law Foundation of New Hampshire, said oil and gas drilling put fisheries, tourism and recreation at risk. He says ocean resources in new England support 250,000 jobs and $17.4 billion in economic activity.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is holding another meeting Wednesday in Augusta, Maine.