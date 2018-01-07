BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire environmental officials have scheduled a meeting for Bedford residents to give an update on the investigation into PFOA chemicals in water.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Riddle Brook Elementary School in Bedford.

The primary agenda items include a discussion on blood testing, including results of an exposure assessment, an update on a public water project design and the short- and long-term investigation.

In Bedford, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics agreed to fund design efforts for a potential extension of public water service into Bedford. The agreement is in response to drinking water wells near a Saint-Gobain plant containing PFOA above state levels.