BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire environmental officials have scheduled a meeting for Bedford residents to give an update on the investigation into PFOA chemicals in water.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Riddle Brook Elementary School in Bedford.
The primary agenda items include a discussion on blood testing, including results of an exposure assessment, an update on a public water project design and the short- and long-term investigation.
In Bedford, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics agreed to fund design efforts for a potential extension of public water service into Bedford. The agreement is in response to drinking water wells near a Saint-Gobain plant containing PFOA above state levels.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW