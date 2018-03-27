DETROIT (AP) — A public information meeting has been scheduled in Detroit to discuss the cleanup of contaminated sediments in the Lower Rouge River Old Channel.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Wednesday’s meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. at People’s Community Services of Metropolitan Detroit Delray Neighborhood House.

The EPA is partnering with Honeywell Inc. on the cleanup and will remove 70,000 cubic yards (53,500 cubic meters) of sediment from the bottom of the channel this spring. The sediment is contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons from coal tar and petroleum products.

The Lower Rouge River Old Channel is in the Rouge River Area of Concern which has been identified by the United States and Canada as one of 43 toxic hotspots in the Great Lakes basin.