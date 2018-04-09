CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A second meeting is set for a West Virginia task force seeking a long-term funding solution to an insurance program for teachers and other public employees.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency task force is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

Justice’s office says in a news release the meeting will include a presentation on how the agency functions.

The task force agreed March 13 to form three committees to review the coverage plan, its costs and revenues, and for legislative and public outreach.

Justice signed a 5 percent pay raise for teachers last month to end their nine-day strike. Justice and the Legislature also agreed to freeze PEIA premiums, deductibles and co-pays for the coming year and provided $29 million in supplemental funding.

___

Online:

https://peiataskforce.wv.gov