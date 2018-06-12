COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Planned Parenthood will not be allowed to provide medication-induced abortions at its clinics in Columbia or Springfield.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips ruled Monday that the organization has not proven that enough women will be denied access to abortions under state rules imposed last year.
Phillips denied a request from Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri for a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the regulations.
The regulations require providers of medication abortions to find doctors with admitting privileges at a local hospital who will be available at all times to treat complications from medication abortions.
Currently, medication abortions are provided in Missouri only in Kansas City or St. Louis.
