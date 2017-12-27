LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine hospital is being penalized for the second year in a row for high rates of infection and patient injuries.

The Sun Journal reports the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services again named Central Maine Medical Center among 751 hospitals being fined this year.

Medicare started fining hospitals in 2013 for infections and patient injuries that could end up costing the federal insurer. CMMC President David Tupponce says it is unclear how much the hospital will lose since the list was announced last week.

The list was revealed shortly after the hospital’s accrediting agency gave it 30 days to improve or risk losing accreditation. Tupponce says the hospital is striving toward “zero harm” to patients and employees.

