CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s chief medical schools is taking back the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby nearly two decades ago.

The Medical University of South Carolina rescinded the Doctor of Humane Letters degree extended to the comedian in 1999. Multiple media organizations report MUSC’s trustees voted Friday to retract the honor due to Cosby’s sexual assault conviction last month.

Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby last month of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Dozens of other women have accused the actor of drugging and assaulting them.

Many U.S. colleges and universities had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby even before his conviction. Since then, Yale, Johns Hopkins, University of Cincinnati, and Colby College in Maine have changed their minds about honoring Cosby.