GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An organization of black doctors that dates back almost 100 years is encouraging students at a North Carolina elementary school to follow in its footsteps.

WFDD-FM in Winston-Salem reports The Greensboro Medical Society visited Wiley Elementary School Wednesday to talk about their work to young black students as part of Men’s Doctor Day. The society consists of black doctors and dates back to the late 1920s. Its goal is to help influence the next generation in the hopes of having increased numbers of minority health care providers.

Nephrologist Alvin Powell said it’s important that black boys and girls realize that people like him exist and that they can do what he’s doing.

The society held Women’s Doctor Day last December.

