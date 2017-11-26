OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is seeking subjects for an Alzheimer’s disease study.

The study will be headed by Dr. Daniel Murman, a professor in the medical school’s Department of Neurological Sciences.

Murman says he’s looking for adults between the ages of 60 and 75 who are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s symptoms because of a genetic subtype. The trial involves medication designed to decrease a protein called beta amyloid in the brain, which is thought to be an important cause of the disease.

Additional information about participation in the clinical trial can be found at the school’s clinical trial database .