Share story

By
The Associated Press

VIBORG, S.D. (AP) — The Turner County sheriff’s office says a driver who crashed a pickup truck into a restaurant in Viborg apparently suffered a medical problem before the incident.

KELO-AM reports the entire vehicle ended up inside the Daneville Inn on Wednesday. Sheriff Steven Luke says the business owner was in the back getting to ready to open for the day.

Luke says the driver will be OK. The person wasn’t identified.

___

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Information from: KELO-AM, http://www.keloam.com

The Associated Press