VIBORG, S.D. (AP) — The Turner County sheriff’s office says a driver who crashed a pickup truck into a restaurant in Viborg apparently suffered a medical problem before the incident.
KELO-AM reports the entire vehicle ended up inside the Daneville Inn on Wednesday. Sheriff Steven Luke says the business owner was in the back getting to ready to open for the day.
Luke says the driver will be OK. The person wasn’t identified.
___
Information from: KELO-AM, http://www.keloam.com