SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Medical-marijuana supporters in Utah are pushing back in court against opponents trying to block them from the ballot by citing federal drug law.

The Utah Patients Coalition said in court documents Monday they’ve put substantial time and money into the complicated process of gathering enough signatures to make the ballot and should be able to defend their initiative in court.

The group is asking to intervene in a lawsuit filed against the state. Opponents with Drug Safe Utah want an emergency court order blocking the measure.

The proposal would let people with certain medical conditions use edible or topical forms of the drug, but not smoke it.

Thirty other states allow medical marijuana, but the idea has been the subject of fierce debate in Utah as it nears the finish line to go before the voters.