PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two of Rhode Island’s three medical marijuana dispensaries have lost their ability to accept debit cards after Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week reversed an Obama-era policy not to prosecute marijuana cases in states where the drug is legal.

The Providence Journal reports that Summit Medical Compassion Center in Warwick and Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth began accepting only cash and checks Tuesday. They do not take credit cards. Both say they’re working on alternative plans.

Both used a payment processing company that worked with a Massachusetts bank that processed medical marijuana transactions.

Dispensaries that relied on Massachusetts banking lost their ability to process debit cards after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said Monday that he cannot guarantee marijuana operations in his state would be immune from federal prosecution.

