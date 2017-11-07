BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont judge has ruled the state must restore the driver’s license of a medical marijuana patient who lost the right to drive after a pair of alcohol-related arrests.

The Burlington Free Press reports the state Department of Health refused to restore David Ballard’s license after he completed a driving education program in March. Officials cited an opinion from a drug and alcohol counselor that concluded Ballard had a mild cannabis-use disorder that could impair driving.

Ballard uses marijuana to help with symptoms of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Judge Robert Mello ruled officials must reinstate Ballard’s license because there’s no evidence the Milton man drove while impaired by marijuana. Mello wrote that Ballard’s therapy goals don’t require he abstain from using cannabis.

The Vermont Department of Health will not appeal the ruling.

