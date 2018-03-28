NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.
In a 9-2 vote Wednesday, a House committee advanced legislation by Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison to remove criminal penalties for possessing cannabis that can’t be smoked for people with any of about a dozen medical conditions. They’d need a doctor’s order.
Marijuana products still couldn’t be legally obtained in-state.
To appease Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss’s concerns, Faison amended the bill Wednesday to remove chronic pain and nausea as qualifying conditions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Before other recent amendments, the bill initially established a medical marijuana program.
Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell has favored medical marijuana, but not recreational. She cast a tie-breaking vote to push the bill through another panel last month.