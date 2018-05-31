KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The State Medical Examiner’s office is attempting to determine the cause of death last week of an inmate at a prison in Kenai.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports 57-year-old Leslie Aveoganna died May 23 at Wildwood Correctional Complex.

Aveoganna was found by staff unresponsive and lying on a floor.

Nikiski emergency responders were not able to revive him.

Alaska State Troopers say nothing suspicious was found at the scene.