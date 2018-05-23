DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida medical examiner has resigned after a month on the job, listing a number of problems in the office that she described as “potentially dangerous.”

Dr. Sara Zydowicz detailed her concerns about the Volusia County medical examiner’s office in her May 10 letter of resignation to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Medical Examiners Commission.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Zydowicz noted the morgue cooler is “consistently over capacity” and “critically” understaffed and has a backlog of 200 autopsy reports waiting to be proofread.

In the letter she said she’s repeatedly voiced concern about the “dangerous state of affairs and have not received a satisfactory response.”

She said she doesn’t want to tarnish her reputation or harm her “well-being” by staying in a situation she didn’t create.

