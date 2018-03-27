WINDSOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in a car crash in Dane County.
The Dane County medical examiner’s office identifies the victims as the driver, 29-year-old Sean McCarthy of Arlington, and his passenger, 27-year-old Daniel Baker of Poynette.
Authorities say the driver of the Lexus missed a curve on county Highway V in the Village of Windsor causing the car to roll. A passer-by reported the crash about 4 a.m. Monday. Officials believe it happened hours before it was discovered.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff