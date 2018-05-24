TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found earlier this month along the Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska.
Dental records indicate the remains were the body of 28-year-old Dillon Lamont of Tuluksak (too-LOOK-sak), who disappeared more than two years ago.
Lamont was fishing on April 10, 2016, at a fishing camp in Tuluksak when he fell through ice.
His body was found May 13 north of Tuntutuliak (toon-too-TOO-lee-ak).
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- State Department warns US citizens in China after employee suffers possible sonic attack
- People who sleep in on weekends avoid dying young, study suggests
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home