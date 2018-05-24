TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found earlier this month along the Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska.

Dental records indicate the remains were the body of 28-year-old Dillon Lamont of Tuluksak (too-LOOK-sak), who disappeared more than two years ago.

Lamont was fishing on April 10, 2016, at a fishing camp in Tuluksak when he fell through ice.

His body was found May 13 north of Tuntutuliak (toon-too-TOO-lee-ak).